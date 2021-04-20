Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fitzgerald Residence

599 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN 55102, USA
Website
Fitzgerald Residence Minnesota United States

Fitzgerald Residence

Unknown to many is the fact that F. Scott Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul and lived in various homes here. Several of the residences still stand, but perhaps the most prominent is the three-story town house at 599 Summit Avenue, where he finished the manuscript for This Side of Paradise. The building was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 but remains a private home, so tours aren’t typically allowed. Simply walk by to appreciate its history, then head to nearby Grand Avenue for shopping and snacking.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points