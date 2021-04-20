Fitzgerald Residence
Unknown to many is the fact that F. Scott Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul and lived in various homes here. Several of the residences still stand, but perhaps the most prominent is the three-story town house at 599 Summit Avenue, where he finished the manuscript for This Side of Paradise
. The building was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 but remains a private home, so tours aren’t typically allowed. Simply walk by to appreciate its history, then head to nearby Grand Avenue for shopping and snacking.