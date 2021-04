Fitch Mountain Fitch Mountain, California 95448, USA

The Russian River Itself Explore nearby Fitch Mountain and you can find a quiet little stretch of the river, a warm and mellow ribbon that runs 110 miles from all the way up near Willits down to the Pacific, near Jenner. Its name comes from Ivan Aleksandrovich Kuskov of the Russian-American Company, which built the nearby Fort Ross colony in the early 19th century.