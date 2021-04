Fishing on Sunrise Lake Sunrise Lake, Mendham, NJ 07945, USA

Fishing on Sunrise Lake While one end of Sunrise Lake is dominated by gleeful kids in summer, the other is (more scarcely) populated by patient anglers. Come at the right time of day, usually dawn or dusk, and be rewarded with any number of bass, sunfish, pike or catfish. Fishing is possible all-year round. New Jersey Fishing License required for ages 16 and over.