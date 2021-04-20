Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic
68 Bluenose Dr, Lunenburg, NS B0J 2C0, Canada
| +1 902-634-4794
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm
Local Story TellingThe moment I walked in from the rainy deck of the Cape Sable, a 1962 steel-hulled side trawler, and saw him on the bridge - I knew I wanted to learn more about Captain Gerard. I listened in awe as retired fishing captain Gerard Hanlon told me about his life growing up as a fisherman. He reminded me of my own father, but saltier. He had this life that I could hardly comprehend – it was hard, it was hands-on, and it was all about fishing. Captain Gerard was working at the Atlantic Fisheries Museum in Lunenburg as a Heritage Interpreter aboard the Cape Sable.
The museum not only has displays explaining the history of the fishing industry in Nova Scotia - but it also is home to 2 fishing boats docked outside that are part of the museum.
More Information: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/lunenburg-nova-scotia/