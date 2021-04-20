Fish Row Deli Cafe 3 Fish Row, Salisbury SP1 1EX, UK

Fish Row Deli Cafe Fish Row is one of the oldest streets in Salisbury and the Fish Row Deli Café is located in a beautiful medieval building. Enjoy a freshly brewed coffee here and gaze in wonder at ancient beams and other architectural features. The deli counter itself is very tempting with local cheeses, sandwiches, and a range of items that are ideal for a picnic. Check out the range of Scotch eggs here that are all homemade with titles like Whisky Mac and the Casablanca. Alternatively the café is a delightful place to linger and enjoy a filled baguette and the relaxed atmosphere.