Fish Row Deli Cafe

3 Fish Row, Salisbury SP1 1EX, UK
Website
| +44 1722 417908
Fish Row Deli Cafe Salisbury United Kingdom

Fish Row Deli Cafe

Fish Row is one of the oldest streets in Salisbury and the Fish Row Deli Café is located in a beautiful medieval building. Enjoy a freshly brewed coffee here and gaze in wonder at ancient beams and other architectural features. The deli counter itself is very tempting with local cheeses, sandwiches, and a range of items that are ideal for a picnic. Check out the range of Scotch eggs here that are all homemade with titles like Whisky Mac and the Casablanca. Alternatively the café is a delightful place to linger and enjoy a filled baguette and the relaxed atmosphere.
By Rachael Rowe , AFAR Local Expert

