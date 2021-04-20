Fish Market 16038 Santa Margherita Ligure, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy

Watch the catch come into market Plan a trip to Santa Margherita Ligure, to enjoy the day walking the gorgeous 'passagiata' along the ocean, eating lunch in a small trattoria directly on the water, and then meandering down to the dock across from the fish market at quarter to four (you will know where to stand - just look for the gathering crowd of locals).



Very slowly, the fishing boats will start to pull into port, unloading their fresh catch, and hauling them into the market across the street for immediate sale. Octopus, bright red shrimp, and big-eyed mupa are always stacked in their wooden crates, along with any special finds of the day. If you are staying in your own apartment, this is a great opportunity to purchase your dinner! If not, just enjoy the daily community ritual that has been going on for hundreds of years now.