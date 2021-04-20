Fisgard Lighthouse
603 Fort Rodd Hill Rd, Victoria, BC V9C 2W8, Canada
| +1 250-478-5849
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
An Enlightening LighthouseFor great views of boats and seaplanes and water and mountains this is the spot. The kids will like the chance to pilot a virtual boat, and the grownups can check out the vintage lighthouse-keeper supplies: French toothpaste and pickup sticks. When we visited, some folks were re-enacting 13th-century England in the surrounding park. When it started to drizzle they scrambled under their tent to keep their armor from rusting.
almost 7 years ago
Fisgard Lighthouse, Vancouver Island
Erected 1859-60, it still lights the way for mariners today.