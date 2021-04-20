Fisgard Lighthouse 603 Fort Rodd Hill Rd, Victoria, BC V9C 2W8, Canada

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

An Enlightening Lighthouse For great views of boats and seaplanes and water and mountains this is the spot. The kids will like the chance to pilot a virtual boat, and the grownups can check out the vintage lighthouse-keeper supplies: French toothpaste and pickup sticks. When we visited, some folks were re-enacting 13th-century England in the surrounding park. When it started to drizzle they scrambled under their tent to keep their armor from rusting.