First Tracks Lodge
In a quiet corner of Whistler but just a few minutes’ drive to the main village, First Tracks Lodge is a great choice for families or groups who want to be in the center of the action: the Creekside Express Gondola to Whistler Mountain is steps away. Each of the spacious 84 units (from one to four bedrooms) is designed for residence-style living, with a full kitchen and sitting area, washer-dryer, fireplace, and balcony with mountain views, as well as access to a barbecue area, fitness center with steam room, four-season pool, and two hot tubs—one of them adult-only. The lodge’s restaurant is open for lunch and dinner only and closed in the fall, but there are plenty of nearby options, including Rimrock Cafe & Oyster Bar, Creekbread, and Red Door Bistro.