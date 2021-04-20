A Different Side of Virginia Beach
First Landing State Park is a great alternative to the crowds along the boardwalk. Located in northeastern Virginia Beach, where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the park is close to the the heavily touristed oceanfront but feels worlds away. The park contains a variety of habitats, including a unique salt marsh forest that is more reminiscent of Florida than anything else in Virginia. The park also has several beaches along the Chesapeake Bay and its inlets, offering calmer water than the Atlantic Ocean and making this area popular with families. Tent camping and cabin rentals are also available.