Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

First Landing State Park

2500 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA
Website
| +1 757-412-2300
A Different Side of Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

A Different Side of Virginia Beach

First Landing State Park is a great alternative to the crowds along the boardwalk. Located in northeastern Virginia Beach, where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the park is close to the the heavily touristed oceanfront but feels worlds away. The park contains a variety of habitats, including a unique salt marsh forest that is more reminiscent of Florida than anything else in Virginia. The park also has several beaches along the Chesapeake Bay and its inlets, offering calmer water than the Atlantic Ocean and making this area popular with families. Tent camping and cabin rentals are also available.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points