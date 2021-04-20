Firefly Bequia Plantation
At Firefly Bequia Plantation, the restaurant and bar overlook a 28-acre plantation and the sea beyond. While the restaurant is open to hotel guests and visitors alike, breakfast is mostly a local affair. Just like at sister property Firefly Mustique, however, those in the know stop by the bar around sundown for tropical cocktails and snacks. Come dinnertime, the atmosphere turns romantic, with diners enjoying modern Caribbean dishes under flickering lanterns. During the high season, the restaurant also offers special barbecue and Creole nights for a fun twist on local dining.