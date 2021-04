Fire & Vine 2248 Sunstates Ct #101, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

Flights of Fancy Fire & Vine offers wood-fired cuisine and new-world wine in a cozy atmosphere. Sampling one of their wine flights is a great way to try several wines at a great value. Located in the Hilltop area, this restaurant is convenient to both the Town Center and oceanfront areas of Virginia Beach. I especially enjoy sitting at the bar and watching my pizza emerge from their wood-fired oven.