Fiorella Pizzeria E Caffe

Bringing the Italian to YouIt’s been a long day of work at National Harbor and you’re tired. Your stomach is growling all sorts of nasty sounds telling you it needs to be fed but all you want to do is get into your pajamas and watch TV. What to do to quell the 'growlies?' Easy. Just pick up the phone and call in a delivery order from Fiorella, the neighborhood pizzeria. They have all the classic Italian pizzeria foods on their menu—guaranteed that there will be something on there to keep your tummy happy. Of course, pizza’s the best thing to order. Thin crust is the specialty here and it’s wood-fired. Fiorella’s often offers pizzas with unusual toppings like Maryland blue crab which also happens to pay homage to the region so be sure to ask for the specials when you call in your order. Fiorella’s menu has dishes that will keep vegetarians happy and even vegans can enjoy pizzas here—they will gladly substitute soy cheese for you.
Of course it’s not all about pizzas, pastas are also on the menu and we all know that pasta is just as perfect as pizza is for eating when you’re in your pjs, lounging in front of the TV.
If you must cap off your meal with something sweet, order the Butterscotch Budino (pudding) which comes with salted caramel and whipped cream.