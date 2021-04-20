Finnriver Farm & Cidery

Champaign Style Cider and You-Pick Berries

If you like farms, if you like apples, if you like Beer, if you like Champaign and if you like Hard Apple Cider you will LOVE Finn River Farm and Cidery.

Kid friendly Finn River Farms offer seasonal you-pick blue berries and self guided farm tour. On Summer Sunday's they wood fire pizzas and have live music. The little ones love running around and berry picking.

I like the farm but I keep coming back for the ciders.

They offer tasting every day of the week for $5 of 8 different ciders ranging from a near perfect replica of English farm cider -- earthy barn-yard, dry and bitter -- to a sweet blackberry cordial.

They offer 3-4 elixir like ciders:

Dry hopped Cider - part Cider part Beer all Good.

Lavender and Current Cider - Sweet and floral light and bubbly

Habanero Cider -- Tart crisp cider with a finishing kick of habanero

MY favorite is the 'Champaign' Cider -- Apple Cider fermented in method Champinois, light, tart, crisp with tinny bubbles.

Each bottle is made by hand from locally sourced organic apples. They bottle by hand, label by hand, and number/date each bottle with a pen. They even hand-wrote a thank you note when they shipped my case of Champaign style cider to San Francisco.

If you are on the Olympic Peninsula going to or from Port Townsend, Port Angles, or (heaven forbid) touring Forks searching for glittery vampires, stop and visit Finn River Farm



http://trythistravel.com/2013/08/12/ferry-ride-to-foodie-land-seattle/

