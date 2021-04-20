Where are you going?
Finnriver Farm & Cidery

124 Center Rd, Chimacum, WA 98325, USA
Website
| +1 360-339-8478
Sun - Sat 12pm - 9pm

Hard Cider Exploration at the Finnriver Farm & Cidery

Don't you love an intimate and personable tasting room where you can actually chat with your Pourer Connoisseur? Me, too. These folk know their goods. Created in-house, the Finnriver hard ciders (hard...so hard core) and fruit wines are fine-tuned to their flavor, from ginger to pear to currant.

My favorite? At the time of tasting (selections will vary), the Dry Hopped Cider. It's fresh, not-too-sweet (great for those not too keen on sweet drinks), zesty, and lively. So what's next?

You never know. You might find a rainbow along the way.

Should I stay or should I go?
Finnriver farm and cidery offers a fantastic tasting room (see below for details), as well as a Farmstay. If you're in the area for a couple nights, experience the real deal and stay at their farmstay.



Note to self: the quant, happy, and homely Tasting Room is open daily, 12pm-5pm.
By Jaime Komer , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Sara Leggett
almost 7 years ago

Champaign Style Cider and You-Pick Berries

If you like farms, if you like apples, if you like Beer, if you like Champaign and if you like Hard Apple Cider you will LOVE Finn River Farm and Cidery.
Kid friendly Finn River Farms offer seasonal you-pick blue berries and self guided farm tour. On Summer Sunday's they wood fire pizzas and have live music. The little ones love running around and berry picking.
I like the farm but I keep coming back for the ciders.
They offer tasting every day of the week for $5 of 8 different ciders ranging from a near perfect replica of English farm cider -- earthy barn-yard, dry and bitter -- to a sweet blackberry cordial.
They offer 3-4 elixir like ciders:
Dry hopped Cider - part Cider part Beer all Good.
Lavender and Current Cider - Sweet and floral light and bubbly
Habanero Cider -- Tart crisp cider with a finishing kick of habanero
MY favorite is the 'Champaign' Cider -- Apple Cider fermented in method Champinois, light, tart, crisp with tinny bubbles.
Each bottle is made by hand from locally sourced organic apples. They bottle by hand, label by hand, and number/date each bottle with a pen. They even hand-wrote a thank you note when they shipped my case of Champaign style cider to San Francisco.
If you are on the Olympic Peninsula going to or from Port Townsend, Port Angles, or (heaven forbid) touring Forks searching for glittery vampires, stop and visit Finn River Farm

