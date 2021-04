The Finders Keepers Market

Twice yearly in Melbourne , Brisbane, and Sydney , the Finders Keepers Market brings more than 150 design and art stalls from local and national makers. The Sydney event is currently held one weekend in June and another in December at Australian Technology Park in Eveleigh. The giant warehouse brims with all manner of crafty clothing, accessories and housewares, including letterpress stationary, tribal jewelry, and silk scarves pressed with real eucalyptus leaves.