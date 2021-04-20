Where are you going?
Finca del Sol

Santa Cruz, Nicaragua
Website
| +505 8364 6394
A Nicaraguan Farm Retreat Santa Cruz Nicaragua

A Nicaraguan Farm Retreat

Finca del Sol is a working organic farm located in Santa Cruz on Ometepe Island. As there are only 3 cabins on the property, quiet time is not hard to come by.

Owners Cristiano and Sheri have built every structure on the farm themselves using local materials, local labor, and use solar energy to power almost everything. The adobe walls were moulded by hand and the composting toilet uses rice husks from farmers across the island.

The cabins are reasonably priced and the location right off the main road is in walking distance to the beach.
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert

