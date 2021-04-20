Finca Altozano
Carretera Tecate - Ensenada Km 83, Ejido Francisco Zarco, Valle de Guadalupe, 22750 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico
| +52 646 156 8045
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 1pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 1pm - 10pm
Baja Wine CountryValle de Guadalupe, just 30 minutes inland from Ensenada, is a burgeoning wine country filled with fantastic food, wine and craft beer. Here, my love is enjoying wine from on a comfy couch atop a wine barrel overlooking the vineyard at Finca Altozano, where we started and ended our weekend.
almost 7 years ago
Design & Wine
The restaurants and wineries in Valle de Guadalupe's wine country are filled with bold and interesting expressions of design and architecture. Here is a beautiful faucet handle in the restroom at Finca Altozano. You should check out the rest of the property, and the valley.