Finca Altozano

Carretera Tecate - Ensenada Km 83, Ejido Francisco Zarco, Valle de Guadalupe, 22750 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico
Website
| +52 646 156 8045
Baja Wine Country Ensenada Mexico
Design & Wine Ensenada Mexico
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 1pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 1pm - 10pm

Baja Wine Country

Valle de Guadalupe, just 30 minutes inland from Ensenada, is a burgeoning wine country filled with fantastic food, wine and craft beer. Here, my love is enjoying wine from on a comfy couch atop a wine barrel overlooking the vineyard at Finca Altozano, where we started and ended our weekend.
By Ron Zambrano

Ron Zambrano
almost 7 years ago

Design & Wine

The restaurants and wineries in Valle de Guadalupe's wine country are filled with bold and interesting expressions of design and architecture. Here is a beautiful faucet handle in the restroom at Finca Altozano. You should check out the rest of the property, and the valley.
