Finca Adalgisa in Chacras de Coria
Staying at Finca Adalgisa is like visiting your Argentine relative's working farm. The 11 residential rooms and suites are comfortable and cozy with fireplaces that are lit for you in the evenings. The Furlotti family has lived on this Chacras de Coria farm for more than three generations, cultivating the vineyards 80-year-old malbec vines. They offer warm personal service at every turn. You can also get a close-up look at the “finca” in action, whether it’s harvesting grapes or extracting olive oil. There's a pool in the vineyard and bikes available for exploring the surrounding area and visiting other wineries. In the evening, you'll be served a complimentary glass of wine with tapas. They also offer cooking classes in the outdoor horno de barro (brick oven), where you'll prepare authentic regional dishes. Rustic and romantic, Finca Adalgisa is a great option for traveler's looking for privacy with a homey feel. Pueyrredón 2222, Chacras de Coria, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza
; +54 261 496 0713