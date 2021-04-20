Finca Adalgisa Pueyrredon 2222, Chacras de Coria Mendoza, Argentina

Finca Adalgisa Staying at Finca Adalgisa is like visiting your Argentine relative's five-acre working vineyard. The 11 residential rooms and suites are homey and comfortable with fireplaces that glow during the evenings. The Furlotti family has lived on this farm for more than three generations, cultivating the vineyard’s 80-year-old malbec vines as well as fruit and olive trees. The owner, Gabriela Furlotti, lives on the property and offers warm personal service at every turn. Her two dogs and several cats are friendly mascots that roam the farm and communal areas happily greeting guests.



You can get a close-up look at the finca in action, whether it’s helping to harvest grapes or extract olive oil. There's a swimming pool in the garden, and bikes are available for exploring the surrounding area and visiting other wineries. In the evening, you'll be served a complimentary glass of wine with tapas. The finca also offers cooking classes in the outdoor horno de barro (brick oven), where you'll prepare authentic regional dishes and a classic Argentine asado (barbecue). Rustic and romantic, Finca Adalgisa is a great option for travelers looking for privacy with a homey feel.