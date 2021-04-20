San Francisco’s Gold Rush Past and Present
The legacy of California's Gold Rush can be seen in San Francisco’s past and present. Visit the Financial District and download the Barbary Coast Trail's audio tour, following the gold medallions embedded in the city sidewalks to imagine this entrepreneurial and no-holds-barred period in the city’s history. Or walk the self-guided Gold Rush Trail and find where the city’s true shore lies and where the sunken ships are buried. Then investigate the modern-day tech gold rush, heading to Market Street and the SOMA neighborhood to locate the headquarters of Twitter, Pinterest, Zynga, Airbnb, and Salesforce.com. Take a break in South Park, the epicenter of the first dot-com boom.