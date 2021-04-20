Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Filoli Gardens

86 Cañada Road, Woodside, CA 94062, USA
Website
| +1 650-364-8300
Hidden Flora Woodside California United States

More info

Fri - Wed 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

Hidden Flora

Tucked away in the hills south of San Francisco you'll find Filoli—16 acres of English Renaissance gardens, nature preserves and a fabulous mansion—a true hidden gem. The hundred-year-old property takes on new life with each season and a stroll through their country estate or meticulously kept grounds will literally make you stop and smell the roses.

As a kid I remember thinking I had been transported into Alice in Wonderland, but no, I was not allowed to paint the roses red. Now I take comfort in the relaxing atmosphere, pick up some tips for my own garden and treat myself to their English tea service!

Free tours of both the grounds and home make it worth the trip anytime of year. I recently learned that Filoli is a lovely acronym from the estates founder, William Bourn's, credo: "Fight for a just cause; Love your fellow man; Live a good life."

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points