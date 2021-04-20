Where are you going?
Film Forum

209 W Houston St, New York, NY 10014, USA
| +1 212-727-8110
Film Forum New York New York United States

Film Forum

A self-described “cinema of ideas,” Film Forum has thrived against the odds since its humble premiere: 50 seats and a single projector in 1970. The nonprofit (typically open 365 days a year) closed for a few months in 2018 to upgrade the seating and sightlines and add a fourth theater to its West Houston Street location. What remains the same is its compelling mix of indies and foreign films, classics, and retrospectives. The loyal fan base includes celebrities Ethan Hawke, Natasha Lyonne, and Matthew Broderick along with a new generation getting inspired by the Film Forum Jr. Sunday matinee series.
By Kate Appleton , AFAR Contributor
