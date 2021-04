Filadelfia Coffee Resort & Tours

Drying coffee beans at Finca Filadelfia

I'm not really a coffee drinker although I've always thought it would be cool to be one.On the rare occasion I order coffee, I usually put so much milk and sugar in it, I might as well just order hot chocolate because that's what I really want anyway. In any case, I've always thought a real coffee connoisseur would drink it black.My wife is the real coffee addict, so we took a tour of the Filadelfia Coffee Resort near Antigua Guatemala. The tour explains the process, by which coffee is grown, harvested, dried, milled, roasted, ground and brewed culminating in a taste of a cup of coffee at the end of the tour.I swear this is by far the best cup of coffee I’ve ever had in my life, and I drank it straight up black with no sugar! Unlike most coffees I’ve had, this one tasted extremely smooth with none of that burnt taste I expect from coffee. There was no bitterness and little acidity, and it didn’t need sugar. For once, I could honestly say the coffee was delicious.Unfortunately, I was never able to reproduce the result at home.2 years later on our return visit to Guatemala, I insisted on going back to the plantation just to drink a cup again to see if my recollection of the coffee was exaggerated. My memory was not playing tricks. The coffee was outstanding.