Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Filadelfia Coffee Resort & Tours

Interior Of Finca Filadelfia, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Website
| +502 7728 0800
Drying coffee beans at Finca Filadelfia Antigua Guatemala Guatemala
Coffee nursery Antigua Guatemala Guatemala
Drying coffee beans at Finca Filadelfia Antigua Guatemala Guatemala
Coffee nursery Antigua Guatemala Guatemala

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Drying coffee beans at Finca Filadelfia

I'm not really a coffee drinker although I've always thought it would be cool to be one.

On the rare occasion I order coffee, I usually put so much milk and sugar in it, I might as well just order hot chocolate because that's what I really want anyway. In any case, I've always thought a real coffee connoisseur would drink it black.

My wife is the real coffee addict, so we took a tour of the Filadelfia Coffee Resort near Antigua Guatemala. The tour explains the process, by which coffee is grown, harvested, dried, milled, roasted, ground and brewed culminating in a taste of a cup of coffee at the end of the tour.

I swear this is by far the best cup of coffee I’ve ever had in my life, and I drank it straight up black with no sugar! Unlike most coffees I’ve had, this one tasted extremely smooth with none of that burnt taste I expect from coffee. There was no bitterness and little acidity, and it didn’t need sugar. For once, I could honestly say the coffee was delicious.

Unfortunately, I was never able to reproduce the result at home.

2 years later on our return visit to Guatemala, I insisted on going back to the plantation just to drink a cup again to see if my recollection of the coffee was exaggerated. My memory was not playing tricks. The coffee was outstanding.
By Alex Wu

More Recommendations

Alex Wu
almost 7 years ago

Coffee nursery

Coffee plants and the saplings of the shade plants that will eventually protect the coffee plants are cultivated in this nursery before they are transplanted to their final locations on the plantation.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30