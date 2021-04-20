Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fijian Music

5 Dee Mall Main Street Nadi Town - Nadi, Main Street Nadi Town, Nadi, Fiji
Website
| +679 670 3769
Fijian Music Nadi Fiji

More info

Sun 8am - 1pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm

Fijian Music

Visit Fiji, and you'll soon believe that every local is born with a beautiful voice and the ability to sing perfect harmony. Look for an opportunity to join a sing-along, most likely around a bowl of kava.

Historically, Fijians used song to communicate their feelings, and even today, men have been known to write love songs to women they admire. But songs or chants were also used to intimidate opponents in battle and to tell stories, since Fiji didn't have a written language until Methodist missionaries developed a version in the early 1800s.
By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points