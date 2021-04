Budget-Friendly Italian Fare

Straightforward Italian pasta is Figo’s specialty as the owner came from a small town outside of Florence . The casual atmosphere and reasonable prices are as inviting as the dishes themselves. You can choose from their house specialties like ravioli di zucca, a butternut squash ravioli, as well as build-your-own pasta dishes. Gluten-free pasta and vegetarian options are available. You can't beat their lunch special, pasta and a soup or salad for only $6.95.