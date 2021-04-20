Cape Weekend Getaway
A delightful weekend getaway from Cape Town
, a mere hour and a half drive or good stopover between the Garden Route and Cape Town, is the charming village of Greyton. Nestled against the mountains in the Overberg, this is a delightful, tranquil part of the Cape. ‘Fig Tree Cottage’ on Vigne Lane, a quiet leafy street in Greyton offers tastefully decorated and hugely comfortable self-catering accommodation with every amenity you could wish for. The cottage accommodates up to four guests with spacious lounge and dining areas, in English Country House style, with its own large private garden. Good art, books, magazines, DVD library, open hearths and a very well equipped kitchen make this a great choice for any season. The active will enjoy hikes and horse riding, jogging or cycling or a drink, lunch or dinner at one of the quaint local venues, within walking distance.