Fig & Olive

A Mediterranean State Of Mind At L.A.’s Fig And Olive

Even though the weather in Los Angeles is similar to that of the Mediterranean, the authentic looks and tastes of the region are harder to find, and often sought near the coast. Fig and Olive brings the hunt into L.A.’s concrete sprawl, and in so doing, reveals itself as the treasure. Set on the end of Melrose Place, Fig and Olive feels like a getaway where true-to-form food is served in an atmosphere befitting a villa.



Rustic shades sweep across an impressive property that features an oversized bar, lounge, event space, and second floor. Given the size the dining area, seats still feel cozy. Rosemary bushes and trees surround tables lined with wicker chairs, while others have benches cushioned with white pillows. Slide into a seat and begin tasting the restaurant’s famous olive oils, which replace butter throughout the menu. These olive oils range from spicy to sweet, and are curated from Italy, Spain, and France.



At lunch, cut into the vibrant beet and burrata appetizer layered with arugula and tomato, or indulge in the truffle mushroom croquette topped with parmesan. Then, scoop up the mussels, calamari, and black tiger shrimp inside the flavorful paella del mar for a main course, using some of your tasting bread for support. Lastly, finish with a chocolate pot de crème for dessert, and save the side of rich praline financiers for the final bites.



Los Angeles may be a far way from the Mediterranean, but at Fig and Olive, its flavors are within a fork’s reach.

