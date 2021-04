In the Soap Shop

One of the best things about Barcelona , aside from its amazing architecture and delicious food and wine, is its fun shopping. The Gothic Quarter has some especially fun little shops, like this one selling handmade soaps. This woman and her mom seemed to really be enjoying each other's company as they perused the lovely-smelling soaps the shop had to offer. On any trip to Barcelona, make sure to carve out some time for some Spanish-style retail therapy.