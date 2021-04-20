Fiesta Americana Grand Coral Beach Cancún Resort & Spa Km 9.5, Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Refined Luxury on the Beach Straddling one of Cancun's finest beaches, the Fiesta Americana Grand Coral Beach Cancun Resort & Spa offers 602 suites swathed in AAA Five Diamond Award - winning luxury.



Refined décor acts as a tasteful backdrop to sweeping ocean vistas, endless sands and ample tropical palapas. This resort is perfect for families, honeymooners and solo travelers. Service is personalized and impeccable.



A massive pool spans the length of the hotel, boasting refreshing "lagoon-like" waters while onsite water sports make a big splash and a full service spa beckons with a host of soothing treatments



A variety of excellent dining options are offered in the Five Diamond Le Basilic, the oceanfront fresh seafood restaurant Isla Contoy, and the authentic and stylish La Joya. Nightly Mariachis add to the "ambiente" nightly.



One of the best spas in the Caribbean is located here with luxurious treatment rooms offering separate areas for men and women, as well as mixed areas where you can mingle with your partner or friends. A full roster of treatments - including innovative gemstone therapies and ancient Maya rituals - will soothe you head to toe.



The signature 10-step hydrotherapy program leads the way to total relaxation and rejuvenation. The guided circuit takes you through a series of hot and cold experiences, landing you at the end in the enormous Sensations Pool, with an amazing view of the Nichupte Lagoon.