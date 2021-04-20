Milan Furniture Fair Strada Statale Sempione, 28, 20017 Rho MI, Italy

Salone del Mobile, Milan Design Week Milan's Salone del Mobile—or Salone, as it is fondly known—is a nearly weeklong design fair held at the Milan fairgrounds and celebrated across the city in satellite events. Designers of all kinds (textiles, furniture, products) and from different countries come to Milan to show off their innovations. The city is busy with events day and night, in showrooms, shops, restaurants, hotels, and piazzas. It is probably the best week to come to Milan.



