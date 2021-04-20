Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Milan Furniture Fair

Strada Statale Sempione, 28, 20017 Rho MI, Italy
Website
| +39 800 820 029
Salone del Mobile, Milan Design Week Rho Italy
Expo2015 Rho Italy
Salone del Mobile, Milan Design Week Rho Italy
Expo2015 Rho Italy

Salone del Mobile, Milan Design Week

Milan's Salone del Mobile—or Salone, as it is fondly known—is a nearly weeklong design fair held at the Milan fairgrounds and celebrated across the city in satellite events. Designers of all kinds (textiles, furniture, products) and from different countries come to Milan to show off their innovations. The city is busy with events day and night, in showrooms, shops, restaurants, hotels, and piazzas. It is probably the best week to come to Milan.

By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Erica Firpo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Expo2015

Milan was selected as the city to host the 2015 Universal Exposition. Expo Milano 2015 will talk about the problems of nutrition and the resources of our planet. The theme is Feeding the Planet with Energy for Life as its central theme. Hundreds of countries will showcase their innovations, solutions and projects at the Milan Fairgrounds and also across the city as Milan prepares itself of Expo 2015 with new temporary architectural projects both in the city and its outerlying suburbs.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points