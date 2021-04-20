Milan Furniture Fair
Salone del Mobile, Milan Design WeekMilan's Salone del Mobile—or Salone, as it is fondly known—is a nearly weeklong design fair held at the Milan fairgrounds and celebrated across the city in satellite events. Designers of all kinds (textiles, furniture, products) and from different countries come to Milan to show off their innovations. The city is busy with events day and night, in showrooms, shops, restaurants, hotels, and piazzas. It is probably the best week to come to Milan.
Expo2015
Milan was selected as the city to host the 2015 Universal Exposition. Expo Milano 2015 will talk about the problems of nutrition and the resources of our planet. The theme is Feeding the Planet with Energy for Life as its central theme. Hundreds of countries will showcase their innovations, solutions and projects at the Milan Fairgrounds and also across the city as Milan prepares itself of Expo 2015 with new temporary architectural projects both in the city and its outerlying suburbs.