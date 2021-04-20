Where are you going?
429 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA
Meet your Restaurant Crush Norfolk Virginia United States

Waffle and ramen "pop-up" specials. A menu footnote for condiments. Dish names like "Boaring Meatloaf." Downtown Norfolk, VA restaurant Field Guide could be accused of being too precious, too "concept-like," if only it wasn't so delicious and charming.

Communal tables and a roll-up front window keeps it casual dining, bread pudding with a "torched" honey meringue and a sausage sandwich with a roasted pepper chutney (one of those condiments demanding an explanation) makes this a serious restaurant crush.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

