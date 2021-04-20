Field Guide
429 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA
| +1 757-943-9805
Photo courtesy of Field Guide
Meet your Restaurant CrushWaffle and ramen "pop-up" specials. A menu footnote for condiments. Dish names like "Boaring Meatloaf." Downtown Norfolk, VA restaurant Field Guide could be accused of being too precious, too "concept-like," if only it wasn't so delicious and charming.
Communal tables and a roll-up front window keeps it casual dining, bread pudding with a "torched" honey meringue and a sausage sandwich with a roasted pepper chutney (one of those condiments demanding an explanation) makes this a serious restaurant crush.