Fiamma Burger

Classic American Burger
In the past decade, hamburgers have proven to be incredibly versatile. They now come stuffed with foie gras, topped with a vertical mile of condiments or in challenging sizes that would feed a third world nation. In this world of new burgers, Fiamma goes the classic route with a single patty, crunchy iceberg lettuce, thin sliced tomato, a little onion and a smear of special sauce on a toasted bun served with French fries in a red plastic basket. And every step is perfect. If you like hand dipped milkshakes and a burger wrapped in paper eaten on the patio, head over to Fiamma and partake of this American classic. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways.