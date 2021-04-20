Where are you going?
Fiamma Burger

1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225, USA
Website
| +1 360-733-7374
Sun - Thur 8:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 8:30am - 10pm

In the past decade, hamburgers have proven to be incredibly versatile. They now come stuffed with foie gras, topped with a vertical mile of condiments or in challenging sizes that would feed a third world nation. In this world of new burgers, Fiamma goes the classic route with a single patty, crunchy iceberg lettuce, thin sliced tomato, a little onion and a smear of special sauce on a toasted bun served with French fries in a red plastic basket. And every step is perfect. If you like hand dipped milkshakes and a burger wrapped in paper eaten on the patio, head over to Fiamma and partake of this American classic. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

