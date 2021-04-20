Fette Sau
354 Metropolitan Avenue
| +1 718-963-3404
More info
Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Mon 5pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am
Great BBQ in Brooklyn: Fette SauI got this recommendation from Barry at AFAR and he was SPOT ON.
A note: you will WAIT. Even if it's the coldest, rainiest day, you will wait. But it is worth it.
You order your meat by the pound. Those succulent ribs are best accompanied by porked fueled baked beans that you won't forget. Even hungover, I couldn't finish it all. Other great sides included the soft bun and hefty dill pickle.
I was happy afterwards! If you're in Williamsburg and headed over to Bedford to shop, put this on your list.