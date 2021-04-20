Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fette Sau

354 Metropolitan Avenue
Website
| +1 718-963-3404
Great BBQ in Brooklyn: Fette Sau New York New York United States

More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Mon 5pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am

Great BBQ in Brooklyn: Fette Sau

I got this recommendation from Barry at AFAR and he was SPOT ON.

A note: you will WAIT. Even if it's the coldest, rainiest day, you will wait. But it is worth it.

You order your meat by the pound. Those succulent ribs are best accompanied by porked fueled baked beans that you won't forget. Even hungover, I couldn't finish it all. Other great sides included the soft bun and hefty dill pickle.

I was happy afterwards! If you're in Williamsburg and headed over to Bedford to shop, put this on your list.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points