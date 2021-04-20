Festivals in the Cayman Islands
Not a season goes by without at least one major celebration here. Winter brings Eric Ripert’s Cayman Cookout—and with it, many other famed gourmands (think Lagasse and Andrés), as well as civilians who’ve peregrinated from all over to partake in wine dinners, tasting lunches, and even an environmentally minded lionfish culling. Spring sees the legendary Cayman Carnival, aka Batabano (a local term for turtle tracks), when costumed parades give way to dance parties and food-themed events. In summer, the Cayman Islands host the CayFilm film festival—a series of screenings, workshops, panels, and gatherings. And fall? Well, dear mateys, that’s Pirates Week time, complete with the annual capturing of the governor, bonfires, competitions, music—and arguably best of all, the Pirate Pooch Parade.