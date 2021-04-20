Ferry Terminal Rodbyhavn Denmark
4970 Rødby, Denmark
Ferry Train from Copenhagen to Hamburg"Wait a minute - how are we getting over that body of water on this train" I thought as I was looking at big expanse of blue on my GPS on my phone.
Problem solved: To my surprise, our train turned into a boat. No, it wasn't magic, it was a typical day in Rodbyhavn Denmark where the train slowed down and rode right into a ferry boat with rails. This ferry would take us from from Puttgarden, Germany to Rodbyhavn, Denmark over the Baltic Sea.
The trip takes about 45 minutes and you are required to actually leave the train. You can go to the upper deck levels of the boat, including the outside viewing areas. The boat has a full service restaurant, duty free shop, snack bar, and currency exchange center.
This is one train...err...boat route you shouldn't miss!