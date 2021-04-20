Ferruccio Soppelsa Helados
In business for eighty years, the Soppelsa family knows a thing or two about making artisanal ice cream. They have 42 flavors ranging from standard to exotic like Dulce de Leche with Brownies, Vanilla al Malbec and Mascarpone with Fruit from the Forest. If you're looking for something a little more decadent, they have extravagant concoctions that make the banana split look boring. There's also an extensive selection of tortas, desserts and pies that will knock your calorie count off-balance for the year. Belgrano 1092; +54 261 422 9000