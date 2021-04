The Copper Canyon Railroad

Ride the last great passenger train in Mexico through one of the deepest and most ecologically diverse canyons in the world.Take the Ferrocarril Chihuahua-Pacifico from Los Mochis to Creel, explore the canyon a bit, then hop back on the train and ride to Chihuahua, a stately northern colonial city.Go in Spring or Autumn when it's not too hot or too cold!