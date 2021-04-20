Ferrara Cathedral
Piazza della Cattedrale
+39 0532 207449
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12:30pm, 3pm - 7pm
Pray the Romanesque wayThe Cathedral of Ferrara was once called St. George's Cathedral. Today it is still used for religious purposes and of course, as a tourist attraction in this small city that is located 50 kilometers east of Bologna.
The Romanesque lower part of the facade was begun in 1135. The upper part is from the 13th century. In the 1700s however, the interior was restored in the Baroque style, so this cathedral, like many others in Italy, display a mixture of styles.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Beware of the stone guards
Ferrara's cathedral is a protected building. Not only is it on UNESCO's list but is also protected by stone lions that are placed around the front of the structure.
Well someone has joined the pride of the lions and it is a mythological being - a griffin. He looks out of place but menacing just the same.
Well someone has joined the pride of the lions and it is a mythological being - a griffin. He looks out of place but menacing just the same.