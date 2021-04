Ferrara Cathedral

Pray the Romanesque way

The Cathedral of Ferrara was once called St. George's Cathedral. Today it is still used for religious purposes and of course, as a tourist attraction in this small city that is located 50 kilometers east of Bologna.The Romanesque lower part of the facade was begun in 1135. The upper part is from the 13th century. In the 1700s however, the interior was restored in the Baroque style, so this cathedral, like many others in Italy , display a mixture of styles.