Become a Macaron Pro in Paris

Delicate macarons are the badge of French confectionery prowess. Master the intricacies of creating billowy baked meringue, creamy fillings, and the perfect crunchy texture at Ferrandi culinary school. Some of France’s top pastry chefs teach a three-day introductory and a five-day intensive course.

From $1,168. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.