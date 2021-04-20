Parque Nacional Galápagos Ecuador

Give Conservation a Chance Eco-tourism has been the driver of the Galapagos economy since the 1970s, and it's one of the main reasons that certain species of animals have rebounded from record-low numbers in the 1950s and '60s.



Every visitor to the islands contributes to convervancy programs by paying the $100 National Park entry fee, and by supporting companies and organizations that do what they can to limit their carbon footprint, minimize their impact on the physical landscape of the islands, and educate visitors about wildlife.



It's important to remember that we can "love the Galapagos to death," so choose your outfitter carefully—companies like Metropolitan Touring do their best to remain as minimally invasive as possible—and become a champion of conservation, which is so much more fun than being a passive tourist. Think about that while exploring spectacular country like Fernandina Island.