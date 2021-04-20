My Local Guide Istanbul
Balat, Mürselpaşa Cd. No:10, 34087 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 248 09 21
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Off the Tourist Track in IstanbulMy Local Guide Istanbul provides a unique tour of Istanbul's UNESCO World Heritage listed renovated and ruined Ottoman Houses. Walking amongst the locals was an experience in itself, with local kids curious to see us in their colourful community. After, we relaxed at Piere Loti Cafe overlooking the seven hills of Istanbul. Highly recommended tour to get away from the normal tourist trail - check out www.mylocalguideistanbul.com
Progressive Dinner on Two Continents
My Local Guide Istanbul, an agency specialising in walking tours, offers the first ever progressive dinner over two continents.
The ultimate foodie tour starts in Europe with a local guide escorting you across the Bosphorus and past the city's sunset silhouettes to Asia.
Once on dry land take in the sights, aromas and activity of the fresh food markets of Kadikoy with your guide who will help you interact with local vendors to learn about Turkey's farm to table produce. Roam the markets and sample a range of items picked and fished from the land and seas before tasting Turkey's best regional dishes at a local reputable restaurant.
A leisurely ferry cruise back to Europe after the main course will help you digest the meal before partaking in the best baklava in town in Karakoy.
If your senses seek another indulgence then end the night in a 300-year-old Ottoman medrese where you can mingle with the locals to try the fruity flavours of a waterpipe.
The Taste of Turkey on Two Continents tours is a relaxed, informative and satisfying way to see the city and taste Turkey's best cuisine.
