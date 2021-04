My Local Guide Istanbul , an agency specialising in walking tours, offers the first ever progressive dinner over two continents.The ultimate foodie tour starts in Europe with a local guide escorting you across the Bosphorus and past the city's sunset silhouettes to Asia.Once on dry land take in the sights, aromas and activity of the fresh food markets of Kadikoy with your guide who will help you interact with local vendors to learn about Turkey's farm to table produce. Roam the markets and sample a range of items picked and fished from the land and seas before tasting Turkey's best regional dishes at a local reputable restaurant.A leisurely ferry cruise back to Europe after the main course will help you digest the meal before partaking in the best baklava in town in Karakoy.If your senses seek another indulgence then end the night in a 300-year-old Ottoman medrese where you can mingle with the locals to try the fruity flavours of a waterpipe.The Taste of Turkey on Two Continents tours is a relaxed, informative and satisfying way to see the city and taste Turkey's best cuisine.