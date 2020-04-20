Feltman's Hot Dogs
1000 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224, USA
| +1 718-373-5862
Sat, Sun 11am - 7pm
Feltman's of Coney IslandConey Island sees its fair share of hot dog connoisseurs, but what many locals don’t know is that the popular Nathan’s wasn’t the OG hot dog joint to make waves on the Coney Island boardwalk. Nope, German immigrant Charles Feltman was the first to sell sausages from a pie cart on Surf Avenue in 1870. The sausages proved so popular that he opened up a brick and mortar restaurant devoted to them, and by the turn of the century, it was considered one of the most popular restaurants in the city.
A new hot dog establishment inspired by and named for Feltman’s opened in Coney Island in the summer of 2017. This Feltman's serves a dog made with 85% lean beef, a secret spice blend, and a natural lamb casing with just the perfect snap when you bite in. Walk up to the counter to order the sausage au naturel, or order it with onions, sauerkraut, and spicy German mustard. You can order a chili dog, or get signature dogs like the “Al Capone” topped with vodka sauce and grated Parmesan. These hot dogs are worth the trek to the seaside.