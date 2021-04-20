Fells Point Fells Point, Baltimore, MD, USA

Sampling Colonial Architecture With the cobblestones and colonial architecture, I can't get enough of Fells Point and its historical appeal. To top it off, the main street, Thames, is right on the water, so you can wander along the promenade along the harbor. Across the harbor, you'll see the huge Under Armour factory and the glowing red Domino Sugar sign—important symbols of Baltimore. Fells is also the launching point for Baltimore's pirate tours, which is a fun thing to do if you're into that (but I also just like to sit at the wine bar on Ann St and watch people come off their excursions).



Fells Point has an array of delicious restaurants, bars, and shops that will keep anyone occupied for a day. This is also where you'll find the famous Bertha's Mussels (you've probably seen the green bumper sticker somewhere).



Every summer in July and August, Fells Point Main Street presents films on the pier—a great way to enjoy Fells!



Some of my favorite bars in Fells include Duda's Tavern and the Wharf Rat. I highly recommend a stop in at the record store, Sound Garden and Loring Cornish's amazing mosaic art next door (you'll know you're in the right place because both stores have competing music blasting outside).