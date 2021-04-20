Felix
José María Freire 794, B1870 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 4562-6611
Photo courtesy of Felix
Sun 12pm - 3pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 2:30am
Felix, Buenos AiresCotton tees pay tribute to such rockers as Joey Ramone or are emblazoned with sayings: NEVER LET ME DOWN, for one. The stylish men in your life will appreciate the modern button-down shirts in a variety of colors and patterns. For kids, go around the corner to Felix Niños.
Gurruchaga 1670, Palermo, 54/(0) 11-4832- 2994. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.