Felix
28/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
| +852 2696 6778
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 1:30am
A Starck CelebrationIn order to reach Felix, a swanky restaurant situated on the 28th floor of The Peninsula, you must take the exclusive elevator via the Peninsula Arcade. Felix is renowned for its modern European cuisine, but we like visiting for cocktails and wine in the evening while enjoying the glorious views of Hong Kong Island and the Victoria Harbour. Felix also offers dancing in the Crazy Box Area and champagne by the glass at the wine bar.
The establishment’s décor is full of intricate touches by beloved designer Philippe Starck. The restaurant is stocked with his signature corkscrews and tableware, and the whimsical dining chairs showcase the faces of The Peninsula’s long-serving staff.
If you have the pleasure of stopping by Felix during your stay, be sure to plan alternate plans for children under 12, as they are not allowed on the premises at any time.