Fécamp 76400 Fécamp, France

Fécamp Harbor Fécamp developed over the centuries to become the leading French cod-fishing port, and a museum is devoted to the "Terre-neuvas", the Fécamp fishermen who caught cod in the waters off Newfoundland.

The fishermen's houses can be seen by the port, and their chapel on the cliffs, with its votive boats (which express a wish) is worth the visit.

Situated on the alabaster Coast, Fécamp's authenticity and natural charm appeal to visitors.



I really enjoyed walking around the harbor. Gorgeous weather, and the very blue sky and water contrasted so beautifully with the white boats.