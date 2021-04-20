Fécamp 76400 Fécamp, France

Benedictine distillery The second part of the visit at the Benedictine Palace is the distillery.

The Benedictine liqueur is and has always been produced here. Distillation is not performed every day which may leave you with the impression that you are visiting a museum but that is not the case, the Benedictine teams are working everyday.



The tour of the cellar is pretty short but very nice. The details of the little museum part are beautiful, the ceiling has several, large stain glass windows. The guide speaks very good English.



Once in the cellar you can see the oak casks used for the spirits to rest. They do so for 2 years. Another very nice thing to see is the large collection of apothecary's jars dating from the 19th century. Each one is different.



At the very end of the tour you can sample one of the three types of liqueur made there - Benedictine (bottle with the red seal), B&B or Benedictine Single cask. Last two are only sold at the Palace.



I tried the Single Cask - a slow maturation in small barrels gives the Single Cask a unique woody flavor. It can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.