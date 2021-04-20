Fécamp 76400 Fécamp, France

Benedictine Palace The extraordinary history of Benedictine starts at Fecamp Abbey where the Benedictine monks lived.



The visit consists of two parts, one being the history and the second, the crafting of the Benedictine liqueur.



You start in the Gothic Room. Here you have library that contains over eight hundred volumes and scholarly works of the Benedictine monks on matters of theology, history, economics, philosophical sciences, alchemy and more.



The Domned Hall has a large stain glass window, made in 1900, depicting Alexandre Le Grand entrusting a bottle to the hand of Fame symbolizing the determination of making the Benedictine liqueur world known.



The Renaissance Hall contains a large selection of ironwork from the chateaus of the Loire Valley.



The Oratory is a place of prayer. With the flamboyant Gothic architecture of this room, Alexandre Le Grand wanted to recreate the atmosphere in which the monks lived.