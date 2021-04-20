Fécamp 76400 Fécamp, France

St. Etienne church Walking around Fécamp, a major town on the Alabaster Coast of France, you cannot miss this beautiful church.

Although ancient documents (1006 and 1088) attest to the establishment of the church of Saint-Etienne, it is very likely that it already existed under this name at the end of the first millennium. A modest place of worship, the abbey of Fécamp, hosted the already large population of this maritime town.



In 1506, Antoine Bohier decided to undertake the rebuilding of the church to give more ample proportions. At the time of his departure for the abbey of St-Ouen in Rouen, only the tower, transept, apse and the southern portal were completed.



I love visiting centuries old European churches. The architecture is amazing inside and out. The craftsmanship of the build is simply amazing. I am a huge fan of stain glass too.



When I enter a church and get hit by the cool scented air and the complete stillness and silence, it's my favorite thing of the visit. To leave the outside traffic noise and just sit quiet and admire. Another great thing is that nine times out of ten, the churches are completely empty so I have the place all to myself. It was the same at St. Etienne.