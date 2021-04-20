Where are you going?
Featherston

32 Fitzherbert Street
Website
Do It the Kiwi Way and Book a Bach Featherston New Zealand

Do It the Kiwi Way and Book a Bach

Because of its sparse population and wide-open spaces, there isn't the same range or luxury of hotels around New Zealand that you find in the rest of the world.

If you want to travel like a local, one of the best ways is to book a holiday home, or bach, as the kiwis call it. Ranging from small studios to massive houses with many bedrooms, it's the perfect way to get away like a local in New Zealand, either with a group of friends or for the whole family.

Mostly located on the beaches or in hiking or popular outdoor areas of the country, this is one way to experience New Zealand like a kiwi.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

