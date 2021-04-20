Fauzi Azar Inn
Fauzi Azar Inn is the most fabulous place I have ever stayed! What says traveling in style like staying in a 200-year-old Arab mansion turned boutique hostel? The rooms are open and airy, and some of the high ceilings still have their original paintings and chandeliers. The rooms are clean, and the patios are perfect for relaxing outdoors. Fauzi Azar offers lots of free amenities including a full Arab spread for breakfast, coffee and tea, fresh baked goods in the common kitchen, wi-fi, travel guides, etc. I stayed for a few days but wish I could have stayed months!